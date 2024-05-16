Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.0 %

CW stock opened at $277.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

