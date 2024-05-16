Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 6,672 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,810,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,917.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,775,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on USAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

