Victor Bradley Sells 5,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OR opened at C$22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$23.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6161873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

OR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.56.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

