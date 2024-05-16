Vikas Karlekar Buys 1,013 Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,962 ($24.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875.06 ($24,962.40).

Vikas Karlekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Vikas Karlekar bought 991 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($24,955.48).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

Shares of RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,922 ($24.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,830.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,820.34. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.50). The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.48 and a beta of 0.45.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,585.03%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

