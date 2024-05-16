Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 77.54 ($0.97) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.63 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of £21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 237.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.31.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.40 ($1.24).

Insider Transactions at Vodafone Group Public

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 823,500 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,658.63). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,658.63). Also, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.