Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 90,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 96.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,014,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

