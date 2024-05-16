Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

