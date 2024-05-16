Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.28% of Webster Financial worth $198,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,329,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,540,000 after buying an additional 184,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

WBS stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

