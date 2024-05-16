Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.17. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.