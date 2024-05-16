Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2024 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Microchip Technology had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

