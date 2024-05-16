Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/13/2024 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/7/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/1/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/18/2024 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2024 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/8/2024 – Microchip Technology had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

