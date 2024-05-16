Weiss Korea Opportunity (WKOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Stock Performance

Shares of WKOF opened at GBX 177.88 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £123.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,925.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.23. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a 1 year low of GBX 145.34 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.32).

About Weiss Korea Opportunity

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Weiss Asset Management LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of South Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

