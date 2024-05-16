Weiss Korea Opportunity (WKOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Weiss Korea Opportunity Stock Performance
Shares of WKOF opened at GBX 177.88 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £123.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,925.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.23. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a 1 year low of GBX 145.34 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.32).
About Weiss Korea Opportunity
