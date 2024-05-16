Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.54.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.75 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

