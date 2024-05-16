Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EHI opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
