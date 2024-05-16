Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $275,375.80 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

