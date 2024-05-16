Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 504,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 606% from the previous session’s volume of 71,429 shares.The stock last traded at $22.35 and had previously closed at $22.19.

Specifically, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $917,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

