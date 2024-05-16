Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $315.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $321.03 and last traded at $318.96. Approximately 282,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 970,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.15.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

