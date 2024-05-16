Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 198.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Workday by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.59 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.21.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

