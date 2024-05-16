Workday (WDAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Workday Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.43. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $182.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
