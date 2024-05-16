Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

WH opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

