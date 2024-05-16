X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 54,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,046 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 613,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 204,541 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

