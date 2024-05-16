Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,143,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,015,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $221,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50.

On Monday, March 25th, Yat Tung Lam sold 94,329 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $2,123,345.79.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $755,414.66.

On Monday, March 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,936,142.88.

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,148.92.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.