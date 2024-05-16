Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.