Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$103.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.24. The stock has a market cap of C$110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total value of C$130,419.35. Insiders sold 329,760 shares of company stock worth $32,343,848 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

