Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 415,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

