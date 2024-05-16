Zacks Research Comments on Entergy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of ETR opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

