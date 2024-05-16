Zacks Research Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.