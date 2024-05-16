Zacks Research Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

