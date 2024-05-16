Zacks Research Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TEL stock opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

