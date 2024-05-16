Zacks Research Comments on Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $482.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.86. Watsco has a 12 month low of $315.17 and a 12 month high of $488.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

