Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -158.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

