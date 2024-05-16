Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.29. APA has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $316,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of APA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

