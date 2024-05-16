Zacks Research Weighs in on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 128,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 66,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

