Zacks Research Weighs in on Union Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Union Pacific in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.26. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

