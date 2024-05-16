ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZIVO opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.26.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
