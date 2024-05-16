ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIVO opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.26.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

