16,358 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4,354.5% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.