51,309 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IonQ by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IonQ by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IonQ by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

