83,144 Shares in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 7.92% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

