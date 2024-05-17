Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAPGet Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.43% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

