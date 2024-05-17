Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.43% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
