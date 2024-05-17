Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.43% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

