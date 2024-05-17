Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMS. Stephens increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Shares of WMS opened at $172.44 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

