Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $193.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $182.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

NYSE WMS opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 122.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

