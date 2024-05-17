AES (NYSE:AES) PT Raised to $24.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE AES opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 81.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in AES by 54.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

