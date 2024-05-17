Aladar Szalay Sells 17,094 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $62,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,744.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Aladar Szalay sold 3,446 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $12,474.52.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $22,111.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $109,101.30.

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $171,850.99.

GNLX opened at $3.60 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $40.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Genelux by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Genelux by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

