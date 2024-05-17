Alexandria Marcotte Sells 20,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$62,800.00.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.73.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Mining

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.