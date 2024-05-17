Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $93,425.40 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 1,095 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $93,425.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravi Kunju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $11,432.88.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $10,121.65.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.00, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $92.92.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,932 shares of the software’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,438 shares of the software’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,535 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

