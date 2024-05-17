Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Lowered to $0.70 at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Americas Silver Price Performance
Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Americas Silver
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.