Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Lowered to $0.70 at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americas Silver by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 880,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

