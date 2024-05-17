Analysts Offer Predictions for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.