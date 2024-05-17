Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $214.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $120.18 and a twelve month high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.