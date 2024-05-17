Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) CEO Buys $46,154.30 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) CEO John Bryan Kitchen bought 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,154.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bryan Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, John Bryan Kitchen purchased 7,946 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,460.00.

ACNT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $41.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascent Industries Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ascent Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

