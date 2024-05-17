Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

AZPN opened at $213.88 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.