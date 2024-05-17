AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 863.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 521,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.