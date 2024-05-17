Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 899 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,775,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

